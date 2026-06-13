Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Set to start in Game 6

Hart will start at home against Carolina in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, per Dan Rosen of NHL.com.

Coaches typically don't reveal their starters during the playoffs, but John Tortorella confirmed his while defending Hart's recent performance. Although Hart has been strong in the 2026 playoffs with a 14-7 record, 2.59 GAA and .907 save percentage in 21 outings, he's surrendered four goals in each game of the finals. However, Tortorella feels the issue is that the team in front of Hart needs to play better. The Golden Knights are down 3-2 in the series, so they need to win to force a Game 7 on Wednesday.