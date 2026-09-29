Hart will guard the home crease in Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against the Blackhawks, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Hart will get the starting nod to open the regular season for Vegas, which relied on him heavily during its postseason run. The 28-year-old backstop was solid in the regular season, compiling an 11-3-3 record, a 2.71 GAA and an .891 save percentage across 18 outings. When the playoffs arrived, he flipped a switch, anchoring the team and posting a 14-8-0 save percentage, a 2.56 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 22 appearances. Hart is a strong No. 2 option in most fantasy formats to open the 2026-27 campaign.