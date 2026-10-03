Hart allowed four goals on 20 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Hart gave up a goal late in the first period and then allowed three more in the middle stanza. The 28-year-old netminder didn't have much to do as Vegas controlled play in the third, but the comeback effort fell short. Hart has now allowed six goals on 46 shots over his two starts this season. The Golden Knights' tight defense will limit his shots faced, but that could also lead to a lower save percentage when he's not at his best. The Golden Knights are set for a two-game road trip up next, playing in Vancouver on Sunday and in Seattle on Tuesday.