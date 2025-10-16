Hart signed a contract with the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Hart was eligible to sign a contract with an NHL club as early as Wednesday as part of an agreement with the league after he was acquitted of sexual assault charges in the Hockey Canada trial. Hart won't be eligible to suit up for the Golden Knights until Dec. 1 due to disciplinary measures from the league. He's with the organization on a tryout and is expected to begin working with AHL Henderson, and he'll be eligible to begin practicing with the Golden Knights on Nov. 15. Adin Hill sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Flames, and Vegas has Akira Schmid as a backup and Carl Lindbom in the AHL if Hill misses time. Once Hart is able to make his team debut, he'll likely have a chance to push for playing time, assuming Hill is healthy.