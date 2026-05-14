Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Slated to face Anaheim
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart is expected to start on the road against Anaheim for Game 6 on Thursday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.
Hart has been effective in Vegas' series against Anaheim, posting a 2.19 GAA and a .928 save percentage. He's 7-4 with a 2.49 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 11 playoff outings this year. However, Anaheim has been very productive at home during the 2026 postseason, going 4-1 while averaging 4.40 goals per game.
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