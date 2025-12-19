Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Slated to start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart is slated to serve as the starting netminder for Sunday's road game against Edmonton, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hart has been solid since joining the Golden Knights, as he's gone 3-0-2 with a 2.26 GAA and .917 save percentage over his first five starts of the season. He'll face his toughest opponent yet during Sunday's matchup, as the Oilers rank third in the NHL with 3.40 goals per game.
