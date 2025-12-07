Hart will serve as the starting goaltender for Sunday's road game against the Rangers, Steve Carp of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Hart picked up a shootout win in his team debut against Chicago on Tuesday, turning aside 27 of 30 shots (.900 save percentage). He rested Friday in New Jersey but will draw his first road start as a member of the Golden Knights on Sunday. The Rangers have struggled offensively this year, scoring just 2.67 goals per game, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NHL.