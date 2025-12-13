Hart was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, and will defend the visiting crease in Columbus on Saturday.

Hart will make his fourth start of the season, posting a 2-0-1 mark with a 2.80 GAA and an .889 save percentage in his first three games since January of 2024. The Blue Jackets are tied for 21st in NHL scoring, averaging 2.90 goals per contest.