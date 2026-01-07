Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Starting versus Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart will guard the road goal versus the Jets on Tuesday, per SinBin.Vegas.
Hart will look to bounce back from a stretch in which he's gone 1-3-1 with 20 goals allowed over his last five games. The 27-year-old will get the chance to face another struggling team, as the Jets are losers of nine straight (0-6-3) entering Tuesday's matchup.
