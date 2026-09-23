Hart stopped 28 of 29 shots in regulation en route to a 2-1 shootout win over San Jose in Tuesday's preseason action.

Hart posted an 11-3-3 record, 2.71 GAA and .891 save percentage in 18 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2025-26. While those numbers leave something to be desired, he stepped up in the 2026 playoffs, posting a 14-8 record, 2.56 GAA and .907 save percentage in 22 starts to help the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Finals. That strong postseason solidified his position as Vegas' No. 1 goaltender going into the 2026-27 campaign. Adin Hill is expected to enter the season as Hart's understudy.