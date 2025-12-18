Hart allowed one goal on 33 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.

Hart has maintained a save percentage of .900 or better in four of his first five outings for the Golden Knights. The Devils gave him a season-high 33 shots to see, and he turned in his best effort yet before stopping only two of three shootout attempts. He's now 3-0-2 with 12 goals allowed on 144 shots. Both Hart and Akira Schmid should get the nod in one of the next two games, as the Golden Knights have a road back-to-back ahead with stops in Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday.