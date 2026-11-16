Hart stopped 21 of 26 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

Hart has been mostly steady between the pipes, but this was an unexpected poor performance for the netminder. He's allowed 11 goals on 96 shots over four outings in November while alternating games with Adin Hill, who has been a little better between the pipes. Hart is now 6-4-2 with a 2.74 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 12 starts this season. If the alternating pattern holds, Hart and Hill will split the next two games, which are both at home versus the Stars. Hart would be lined up for Thursday's contest.