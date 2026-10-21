Hart stopped 15 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

The Golden Knights' usually stout defense came up short of the standard Tuesday. Four of the Lightning's goals were unassisted, with turnovers being a big problem for the Vegas lineup. Hart didn't offer much help, failing to bail out his teammates with a big save when they needed it. He's now 4-3-0 with a 2.87 GAA and an .888 save percentage over seven games this season. While Adin Hill has largely drawn easier matchups, he's undefeated in four starts and could start to eat into Hart's playing time soon -- they've already been alternating for the last five games. The Golden Knights are set for a two-game road trip to close out this week, with stops in St. Louis on Thursday and in Columbus on Saturday.