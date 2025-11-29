Hart (suspension) stopped 12 of 16 shots in AHL Henderson's 4-3 loss to Ontario on Friday.

Hart has allowed nine goals on 56 shots over three appearances during his conditioning loan with Henderson. He's gone 1-2-0, and it's safe to say he's still rusty after this brief return to game action. Friday's appearance is likely to be his last start during the conditioning loan, but given his performance, it's fair to question if Vegas will want to thrust him into the backup role at the NHL level right away. If the Golden Knights wanted to get him more playing time in the AHL, he would require waivers to continue his stay in Henderson.