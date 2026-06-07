Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Survives double-overtime thriller

Hart stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Golden Knights looked to be cruising after two periods with a 4-0 lead. Hart then allowed the three fastest goals in Stanley Cup Finals history as the Hurricanes racked those tallies up in a mere 39 seconds. A late power-play goal by Andrei Svechnikov forced overtime, but Hart settled in and Vegas got the last laugh with a lucky bounce in the second extra session. This series has been lacking in defense late in the games, and Hart has now allowed 12 goals on 88 shots despite picking up two wins in three contests. Overall, he's at a 14-5 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 19 playoff games. He's likely to get the nod again in Tuesday's Game 4.