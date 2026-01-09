Hart sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Thursday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Hart couldn't put weight on his left leg after falling awkwardly on it during the sequence that led to the Blue Jackets' first goal. It's unclear if he'll be able to suit up Saturday versus the Blues. If Hart misses time, Carl Lindbom could be called up from AHL Henderson if Adin Hill (lower body) isn't ready to return.