Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Takes loss in Game 4

Hart stopped 23 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Hart was blitzed for three goals on 14 shots in the first period. The Golden Knights wiped out that deficit in the second, but Jordan Staal's second goal of the game at 6:32 of the third was the difference. Nothing has come easy for Hart in this series -- he's allowed four goals in each game, a total of 16 goals against on 115 shots, which has put extra pressure on the Vegas offense. There's been no indication a change is coming in the crease, so Hart will likely get the chance to bounce back in a pivotal Game 5 in Carolina on Thursday.