Hart will patrol the road crease in Monday's clash against the Wild, per Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News.

Hart will look to extend his win streak to three games Monday after securing an overtime victory over the Kings on Saturday. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder has posted a solid start to the 2026-27 campaign, compiling a 3-1-0 record, a 2.25 GAA and a .910 save percentage across four appearances. He'll face a moderately tough test Monday, however, as the Wild currently average three goals per game to begin the new season. Regardless, Hart remains a go-to starting option between the pipes in most fantasy formats.