Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hart will protect the home net against Minnesota on Monday, according to SinBin Vegas.
Hart is coming off a 33-save effort in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to Colorado. He has a 4-1-3 record through eight outings this season while allowing 23 goals on 226 shots. Minnesota sits 17th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this year.
