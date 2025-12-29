default-cbs-image
Hart will protect the home net against Minnesota on Monday, according to SinBin Vegas.

Hart is coming off a 33-save effort in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to Colorado. He has a 4-1-3 record through eight outings this season while allowing 23 goals on 226 shots. Minnesota sits 17th in the league with 3.03 goals per game this year.

