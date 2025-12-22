Hart stopped 17 of 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The Oilers' top players were buzzing early and racked up four goals over the first half of the game. Hart settled in after that, but the Golden Knights' comeback push fell short. Hart is now 3-1-2 with 2.56 GAA and a .903 save percentage over six appearances this season. A strong performance here would have given him a strong grip on the No. 1 job after Akira Schmid's disaster Saturday in Calgary, but it looks like Hart will have to settle for a slight edge for playing time heading into the holiday break. The Golden Knights play once more before the pause, hosting the Sharks on Tuesday.