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Golden Knights' Carter Hart: Winning streak snapped in overtime

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Hart stopped 22 of 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Hart kept the Hurricanes off the board for over 50 minutes, but they responded with three goals in a span of 5:05. Mark Stone forced overtime, but Seth Jarvis won it for Carolina in the extra session, putting an end to a seven-game winning streak for Hart. The 27-year-old netminder is down to 13-5 with a 2.41 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 18 starts this postseason. With eight goals allowed on 55 shots in this series so far, he'll need to tighten things up on home ice in Game 3 on Saturday to put Vegas back in the driver's seat.

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