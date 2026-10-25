Hart stopped 18 of 20 shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Despite the Golden Knights' offense leaving Hart out to dry, he also struggled in his role, allowing two goals on just 20 shots. After a strong start to the season, the 28-year-old backstop has begun to trend in the wrong direction, posting three losses in his last four outings. Overall, he now has a 4-3-1 record, a 2.76 GAA and an .889 save percentage. As long as Vegas can quickly put their three-game losing streak behind them, he will remain in the No. 2 goalie conversation in fantasy. However, fantasy managers that can roster at least three goalies should have a backup plan in place if Hart's struggles persist.