Stephenson scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Stephenson put the Golden Knights ahead in the final seconds of the second period, but the lead didn't stick. He's scored on the power play in three straight games, and his goal streak is at four contests. The 28-year-old is up to 21 tallies, 61 points (14 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 67 hits and a plus-1 rating through 77 outings.