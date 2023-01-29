Stephenson logged an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Stephenson has picked up four helpers over his last five games, but he's now gone 10 outings without a goal. The 28-year-old set up William Carrier for the Golden Knights' lone goal on 45 shots in this close contest. Head coach Bruce Cassidy has shuffled his lines in an attempt to get his ice-cold offense going, leading to Stephenson playing on the third line, but he still saw 20:15 of ice time to lead the team's forwards. The Saskatchewan native has 11 tallies, 33 helpers, 74 shots on net, 58 hits, 35 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 51 contests overall.