Stephenson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Penguins.

Stephenson set up a Reilly Smith goal in the third-period to cut the Penguins' lead to one. The helper was Stephenson's 10th point in 17 games since joining the Golden Knights via trade from the Capitals. He has 14 points in 41 games overall, well on his way to a career year.