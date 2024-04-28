Stephenson recorded an assist, two hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Stephenson moved to center on the second line Saturday after previously playing on the wing. The move didn't pay off for Vegas, but Stephenson was able to chip in the lone helper on Brayden McNabb's second-period tally. That assist was Stephenson's first point in three playoff games to go with four shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and a minus-2 rating. He should continue to fill a middle-six role.