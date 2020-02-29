Play

Stephenson posted an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Stephenson earned the secondary helper on William Karlsson's go-ahead goal in the third period. With Mark Stone (lower body) out, Stephenson bumped up to the second line. The 25-year-old has three assists in his last four games and 25 points through 61 appearances overall.

