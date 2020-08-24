Stephenson had an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.
The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Stephenson, who last got on the scoresheet with a goal versus the Stars on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old has added 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in nine playoff outings. He skated on the fourth line Sunday, likely a result of his lack of scoring production.
