Stephenson had an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

The assist snapped a seven-game point drought for Stephenson, who last got on the scoresheet with a goal versus the Stars on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old has added 16 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in nine playoff outings. He skated on the fourth line Sunday, likely a result of his lack of scoring production.