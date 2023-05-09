Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
The Golden Knights had a goal overturned for goalie interference just seconds earlier. Nicolas Roy sent a pass to the crease that Stephenson was able to poke past Jack Campbell for Vegas' last goal of the game. Stephenson is up to six tallies, four assists, 14 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through eight playoff contests, and he's been held off the scoresheet in just two of those games.
