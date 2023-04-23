Stephenson had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 5-4 double overtime win over the Jets in Game 3.
He opened the scoring with a wrist shot from the right circle. Stephenson, who turned 29 on Saturday, has put up two consecutive two-point games (two goals, two assists). The Golden Knights now lead the series 2-1.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Goal and assist in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Fills empty net•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Matches career high in points•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Racks up three points in win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Earns helper in return•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Good to go•