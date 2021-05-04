Stephenson recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Wild.

Stephenson set up Mark Stone's tally in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson has racked up two goals and four assists in his last five games. The Canadian forward has 32 points, 74 shots, a plus-20 rating and 27 PIM through 46 contests overall.

