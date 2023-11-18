Stephenson (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus Philadelphia, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
It will be Stephenson's first game since he was injured Nov. 5 in Anaheim. Stephenson has missed the last four games. The center has two goals and eight helpers in 13 contests this season. He will replace Pavel Dorofeyev, who is a healthy scratch.
