Stephenson provided an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.
Stephenson has produced a goal and six helpers over his last eight outings. The 28-year-old has done just fine while separated from Jack Eichel, and it's served to give the Golden Knights significantly more depth as well. Stephenson has 47 points, 80 shots on net, 59 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 54 contests.
