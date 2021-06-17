Stephenson was held out of Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Canadiens with an upper-body injury, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Stephenson was a surprise scratch during warmups ahead of Wednesday's contest, and this report explains why. Head coach Pete DeBoer labeled Stephenson as day-to-day with no hint as to if the forward will be ready for Friday's Game 3. Nicolas Roy got the first chance to fill in on the top line, but Keegan Kolesar also saw time between Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone in Wednesday's game.