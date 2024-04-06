Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Stephenson's tally put the Golden Knights up 4-1 late in the second period, but it was all downhill from there. The 29-year-old forward has two goals and four assists over his last eight contests while seeing steady middle-six minutes. Stephenson is up to 47 points, 97 shots on net, 43 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 72 appearances this season.