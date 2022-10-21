Stephenson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Stephenson's tally midway through the first period ended up as the game-winner. It was also his first goal of any kind in five games this year, to go with three assists, seven shots on net and a plus-2 rating. The 28-year-old looks like the Golden Knights' preferred second-line center for now, though he could also move to the wing if head coach Bruce Cassidy really mixes things up.