Stephenson scored a goal on three shots, supplied an assist and added three hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Stephenson set up Mark Stone on a rush in the third period for the Golden Knights' third goal. The two swapped roles minutes later as Stephenson got a goal of his own. The 26-year-old forward has 12 points, 22 shots on net, a plus-11 rating and 19 hits through 19 games. He's established himself in a top-six role -- while Stephenson usually plays on the first line, his scoring more resembles second-line production.