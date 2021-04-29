Stephenson recorded an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Stephenson played the middleman on a tic-tac-toe passing play that resulted in a Mark Stone goal in the second period. The 27-year-old Stephenson reached the 30-point mark for the first time in his career. He's at 12 goals, 18 assists, 67 shots on net, a plus-21 rating and 25 PIM through 43 contests.