Stephenson registered a power-play assist Monday in a 5-4 overtime win over the WIld.
It's been a terrific season for Stephenson, as he's seeing far more opportunities with the Golden Knights than he saw through parts of five seasons representing the Capitals. Stephenson is positioned on the top line, having produced five goals and just as many assists through 18 contests. His career-high totals include a gaudy 26.3 shooting percentage and four power-play points.
More News
