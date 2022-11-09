Stephenson notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Stephenson sparked a top-line passing play, sending the puck to Mark Stone, who then set up Jack Eichel's first-period marker. While Stephenson hasn't recorded a multi-point effort since Opening Night, he's arguably been one of the Golden Knights' steadiest forwards. He's up to five goals, six helpers, 28 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-7 rating in 14 outings.