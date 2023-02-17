Stephenson logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

Stephenson has racked up a goal and seven assists over his last nine outings. He found William Carrier in the final minute of the game for a go-ahead goal Thursday. Stephenson is up to 12 tallies, 36 helpers, 82 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-10 rating through 55 outings, keeping him on pace to surpass last year's total of 64 points.