Stephenson recorded two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Stephenson set up goals by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in this contest. It's a positive sign to see Stephenson make an impact early this year after his breakout campaign (21 goals, 43 assists) last season. The 28-year-old has established himself as a key two-way forward with playmaking tendencies for the Golden Knights. He may move around the lineup throughout the year, but he's versatile and is off to a good start to prove last season wasn't a fluke.