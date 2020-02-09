Stephenson posted a shorthanded goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Stephenson used his speed to get the Golden Knights' fourth goal of the game while defenseman Zach Whitecloud served a double-minor for high-sticking. The 25-year-old forward has three goals and four helpers over his last nine games and 17 points through 28 contests with the Golden Knights this year. He's at a career-high 21 points in 52 games overall, but Stephenson has been a different -- and better -- player since he was traded from the Capitals.