Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Converts on shorthanded breakaway
Stephenson posted a shorthanded goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.
Stephenson used his speed to get the Golden Knights' fourth goal of the game while defenseman Zach Whitecloud served a double-minor for high-sticking. The 25-year-old forward has three goals and four helpers over his last nine games and 17 points through 28 contests with the Golden Knights this year. He's at a career-high 21 points in 52 games overall, but Stephenson has been a different -- and better -- player since he was traded from the Capitals.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Loving Vegas life•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Pots first career power-play tally•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Slides helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Pots game-tying goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.