Stephenson notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Stephenson had the secondary helper on Alec Martinez's second-period tally. Through five playoff contests, Stephenson has picked up four assists, a plus-3 rating, eight shots on net and 10 hits. The top-line center should continue to see plenty of looks to produce offense.