Stephenson (illness) is expected to be a game-time decision for Game 3 against Dallas on Tuesday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Stephenson hasn't been ruled out for Tuesday's contest despite skipping the morning skate. He has produced seven goals and 13 points in 13 games this postseason. If Stephenson isn't feeling better before puck drop, Michael Amadio could draw back into the lineup.
