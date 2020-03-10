Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Stephenson wasn't available for Monday's game in Edmonton and will be re-evaluated "when the team returns to Vegas," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Stephenson was a late scratch Monday but it appears that he'll be held out of the next two games as well; the Golden Knights' next home contest is March 17 against Dallas. The 25-year-old forward has eight goals and 22 points in 41 games with Vegas this season.
