Stephenson wasn't available for Monday's game in Edmonton and will be re-evaluated "when the team returns to Vegas," David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Stephenson was a late scratch Monday but it appears that he'll be held out of the next two games as well; the Golden Knights' next home contest is March 17 against Dallas. The 25-year-old forward has eight goals and 22 points in 41 games with Vegas this season.