Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Delivers assist
Stephenson generated an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.
Stephenson set up the second of William Karlsson's three goals in the game. The 25-year-old has racked up a goal and five assists in his last nine contests. Stephenson has 24 points, 62 shots and a plus-24 rating in 59 outings this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Sets up equalizer•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Provides helper Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Converts on shorthanded breakaway•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Opens scoring in road win•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Adds helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Loving Vegas life•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.