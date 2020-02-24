Play

Stephenson generated an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Ducks.

Stephenson set up the second of William Karlsson's three goals in the game. The 25-year-old has racked up a goal and five assists in his last nine contests. Stephenson has 24 points, 62 shots and a plus-24 rating in 59 outings this year.

