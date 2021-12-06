Stephenson managed an assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Stephenson set up a Max Pacioretty goal at 17:06 of the first period. The 27-year-old Stephenson has four goals and two assists in his last six games. The Canadian forward is up to nine tallies, 13 helpers, 41 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-4 rating this year. His strong play while the Golden Knights battled injuries proved he's capable of playing as the top-line center going forward.