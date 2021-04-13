Stephenson posted a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson set up Mark Stone's game-tying tally at 19:33 of the second period. The 26-year-old Stephenson has three points in four games since he returned from a suspension. The Saskatchewan native has 23 points, 49 shots, 21 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 36 appearances. mainly in a top-line role.