Stephenson scored a goal on two shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Stephenson struck at 15:47 of the second period on a pass from Max Pacioretty. The 26-year-old Stephenson is up to nine goals, 24 points, 51 shots on net and a plus-13 rating this year. The Canadian forward needs just two points to match his career high, set in 65 outings last season.